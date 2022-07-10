Iran says US-backed air defense pact with Arabs will raise tensions

'The entry of foreigners in the region... will not create security and stability'

Iran's foreign ministry said Saturday that plans by the United States and Israel for a joint defense pact with Arab states to counter the threat of Iranian drones and missiles would only increase regional tensions.

"The entry of foreigners in the region... will not create security and stability but is itself the main cause of tension and regional rift," ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, according to state media.

The US and Israel seek to lay the groundwork for a security alliance with Arab states, connecting air defense systems to combat Iranian attacks in the Middle East, sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz unveiled the plan last month, stating that the apparatus had already foiled attempted Iranian attacks and could be bolstered by US President Joe Biden's visit, scheduled for this week.

"I have been leading an extensive program, together with my partners at the Pentagon and in the US administration, that will strengthen the cooperation between Israel and countries in the region," Gantz said.

On Thursday, White House spokesman John Kirby said that US officials are discussing ways of integrating air defense capabilities with regional leaders in the face of a threat from Iran, ahead of Biden's trip to the Middle East.

However, Kanaani said, "America raises such issues... solely with the aim of sowing Iranophobia and division among the countries in the region."