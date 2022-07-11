Award-winning film director Jafar Panahi arrested in Iran - media

Panahi was convicted of 'propaganda against the system' in 2010 over his support for anti-government protests

Dissident Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was arrested, making him the third director to be detained in less than a week, state media reported on Monday.

Panahi, 62, won a Golden Bear at the Berlin film festival in 2015 for “Taxi”, and best screenplay at Cannes for his film "Three Faces" in 2018.

"Jafar Panahi has been arrested today (Monday) when he went to the prosecutor's office to follow up on the situation of another filmmaker, Mohammad Rasoulof," the Mehr news agency was quoted as saying by AFP.

Panahi was convicted of "propaganda against the system" in 2010 over his support for anti-government protests and for his films that criticized modern Iran. The director was barred from leaving the country to collect any of his awards as well as prohibited to make new films.

Despite numerous Western celebrities and movie organizations calling on Tehran to stop the persecution of Panahi and other Iranian filmmakers, the crackdown on actors and directors continues. Earlier on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported that Iranian authorities arrested another award-winning filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof and his colleague Mostafa Aleahmad.

Rasoulof, 50, won the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2020 with his film "There Is No Evil" but also couldn’t accept the award in person as his passport had been confiscated after his film "A Man of Integrity" premiered at Cannes in 2017.

Rasoulof and Aleahmad were allegedly involved in “inciting unrest and disrupting the psychological security of society” following a collapse of the 10-storey Metropol building in the city of Abadan in May, which claimed lives of 43 people.

The incident sparked a wave of protests that led to police violence against demonstrators and arrests of civil activists. Rasoulof initiated an open letter signed by Iranian moviemakers that called on Iranian security forces to "lay down their arms."