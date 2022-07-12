Activists urge Iranian women to unveil in crackdown protest

'The establishment fears a revolution by women that has already started today'

Iranian rights activists urged women to publicly remove their veils on Tuesday for the “National Day of Hijab and Chastity,” risking arrest as the republic’s hardline rules crack down on “immoral behavior.”

Under Iran’s Islamic Sharia law – imposed after the 1979 revolution – women are obligated to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to hide their figures.

Violators face public rebuke, fines, or even arrest.

Decades after the revolution, though, clerical rulers still struggle to enforce the law, with many women in the Islamic republic wearing tight-fitting, thigh-length coats and brightly colored scarves exposing plenty of hair.

Critics and activists consider the regime’s efforts to enforce hijab compliance as part of a wider clampdown on dissent amid deepening resentment over economic hardship and growing Western pressure on Iran over its disputed nuclear program.

As the state holds ceremonies across Iran to celebrate the holiday, activists criticized the move and called on women to remove their veils.

"The National Day of Hijab and Chastity is only an excuse to target women and launch a new wave of repression against Iranian people and in particular women," women's rights activists said in a joint statement on Monday.

In a display of civil disobedience, the hashtag #No2Hijab was widely distributed on social media for days by Iranians outside and inside the country.

Videos of women removing their hijab as they walk in the streets or resisting the morality police also flooded social media.

"The establishment fears a revolution by women that has already started today," rights activist Masih Alinejad said.