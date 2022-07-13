Iranian president: Biden’s visit won't bring security to Israel

Biden’s Middle East trip is seen as a way to contain the security threat posed by Iran

US President Joe Biden's Middle East tour will not bring security to Israel, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday.

"If the visits of American officials to the countries of the region are aimed at strengthening the position of the Zionist regime and normalizing its relations with certain states, these efforts will not bring security to Israel," Raisi declared, according to a statement from the Iranian presidency.

On Wednesday, Biden will arrive in Israel as part of his first official Middle East trip since he took office.

He will also pay a visit to the West Bank and to Saudi Arabia, making him the first American president to travel directly from the Jewish state to Saudi Arabia.

For Israel, Biden’s Middle East trip is seen as a way to help contain Iran’s security threat and normalize ties with Saudi Arabia, Israel’s then foreign minister, now prime minister, Yair Lapid, said in June.

"We are trying to put Iran under siege both security-wise and policy-wise, because Iran is a threat to the entire region, Israel," Lapid said.

"And of course all countries who are under the same threat have to find ways, or at least to think together, what they are going to do about the threat," he said, referring to last year’s attacks on Saudi Arabia by Iranian missiles.