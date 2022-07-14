Biden will use force as a 'last resort' to keep Iran from nukes

Biden, Israel's Lapid are set to sign a joint pledge to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon

Before beginning his Middle East Tour in Israel, US President Joe Biden told Hebrew media earlier this week that he would use force as a last resort to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

In an interview with Channel 12 News recorded on Tuesday but aired on Wednesday, Biden added that he would keep Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the US Foreign Terrorist Organizations list, even if it killed off the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Asked if his past statements that would he prevent Tehran from getting a nuclear weapon meant he would use force against Iran, Biden replied: “If that was the last resort, yes.”

Iran denies it seeks nuclear weapons, saying that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.

Biden’s visit to Israel kicked off his Middle East trip which will also take him to the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

A senior Biden administration official confirmed to Reuters that Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid will on Thursday sign a joint agreement pledging to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

"This declaration is pretty significant, and it includes a commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and to address Iran’s destabilizing activities, particularly threats to Israel," the official said.

Biden faces an uphill battle persuading Iran to rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement that his predecessor, Donald Trump, abandoned in 2018.

Efforts to resurrect the deal have so far failed, with a senior US official saying that chances of its revival were lower following indirect US-Iran talks in Qatar two weeks ago.