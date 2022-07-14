Iran president warns US and allies against undermining regional security

Ebrahim Raisi says ‘any mistake made in this region will be met with a harsh and regrettable response’

Iran warned the United States and its allies against undermining regional security after US President Joe Biden signed Thursday a security pact with Israel during a visit to the Jewish state.

"I tell the Americans and their regional allies that the Iranian nation will not accept any crisis or insecurity in the region, and that any mistake made in this region will be met with a harsh and regrettable response," Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said in televised remarks.

The US and Israel signed a new security pact on Thursday reinforcing their common front against Iran, as President Joe Biden pledged to use "all" American power to stop the Islamic republic from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The declaration was inked by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Biden, who was making his first trip to the Middle East as president.

It commits the United States to "never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon", stating that it "is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome."

A landmark deal that imposed curbs on Iran's suspect nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief was torpedoed in 2018 by former US president Donald Trump. Efforts to revive the accord have been stalled since March.

Asked on Thursday how long the US was prepared to give those efforts, Biden said "we're not going to wait forever" for a response from the Islamic republic. Iranian president said Wednesday his country's nuclear talks demands were "reasonable."