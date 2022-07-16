US: Russian officials visited Iran to buy drones

Washington sends message to Arab nations of relevance of Ukraine war

Russian officials visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in recent weeks to view weapons-capable drones it seeks to acquire for use in its devastating war against Ukraine, the White House said on Saturday.

Satellite imagery released by the White House shows that Russian officials visited Kashan Airfield on June 8 and July 5 to examine the drones.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Moscow’s efforts to acquire drones from Tehran show that Russia is “effectively making a bet on Iran.”

The statement is an example of attempts by the administration of President Joe Biden to convince Arab nations that the war in Eastern Europe is relevant to their own concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions and other malign activities in the region.

The administration also released satellite imagery of Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones being displayed and in flight on the airfield, while a Russian delegation transport plane was on the ground.

"It was important to make it clear to the world that we know that Russia needs these additional capabilities," said John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council. "They are expanding their resources at an accelerated rate."

The release of the intelligence came as President Joe Biden met Saturday with leaders of six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq for a regional summit. Biden told fellow heads of state at the summit that the United States was committed to the Middle East and "will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran."

Biden sought to use his appearance at the summit, closing out a four-day trip to the region, to bolster US positioning in the Middle East and knit the region closer together against Iran.