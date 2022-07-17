Report: Iranian naval officer killed on 'mission'

Admiral Beitaleh Devsalar died as a 'martyr' as he was 'performing his mission,' local media report

A senior Iranian naval officer was killed while he was on a “mission,” Iranian media reported on Saturday.

According to local reports, Admiral Beitaleh Devsalar died as a “martyr” while he was “performing his mission,” without specifying how he was killed, The Times of Israel reported.

His funeral will be held on Sunday in front of the Nowshahr Admiralty on the northern coast of Iran, according to the local Fars news agency.

The killing of Devsalar is the latest incident of deaths of high-level military officials in the Islamic Republic.

In June, two Iranian aerospace officials, including a member of the Revolutionary Guards' Corps, were "martyred while on mission" in separate incidents inside the country.

It came just two weeks after member of Iran's elite Quds Force unit 840 Colonel Ali Esmailzadeh died "in an accident in his home," with another military official killed outside of his home in the capital of Tehran in May.

Iran previously accused the “Zionist” of being behind the assassination of high-profile officials, including the two aerospace officials, however, at the beginning of June Israel denied its involvement in the killing of Esmailzadeh.

A Saudi report alleged that Revolutionary Guards officials suspected Esmailzadeh of spying for Israel and staged his suicide.

However, IRGC officials reportedly told Esmailzadeh's family that the death represented a suicide, noting the psychological toll of his separation from his wife.