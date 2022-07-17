Former US envoy speaks to i24NEWS: 'Iran is a destabilizing factor'

'The only way Iran can move forward is to try to divide and conquer,' says James Jeffrey in an interview

James Jeffrey, the former US envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, spoke with i24NEWS's Matthias Inbar, to discuss the role Israel plays in the Middle East, specifically in relation to Iran and the Islamic State.

"Israel was an unofficial partner, helping very much in its neighboring countries," Jeffrey explained.

When asked about the unofficial, but active, role that Israel plays against ISIS, Jeffrey noted, "Israel has been very helpful to states in the region and very helpful to us in the fight against the Islamic State, of course. But it is not an official part of the 80-nation coalition," referring to a coalition of countries fighting against the Islamic State.

Jeffrey noted that he believes that in response to Israel helping unofficially when fighting against ISIS, the countries help Israel unofficially to fight against Iran.

He also noted that US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia served as deterrence against Iran.

"Add up the population, add up the gross national product, add up the military capabilities if you throw everybody in, the Arab states, Israel, Turkey - at least every other day - and the United States, you have an overwhelming superiority," Jeffrey stated.

"The only way Iran can move forward is to try to divide and conquer. They are, at this point, a destabilizing factor, and until they become a stabilizing factor, they need to be contained. Period."