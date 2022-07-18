Putin, Erdogan to discuss Ukraine grain export in Iran - Kremlin

Putin and Erdogan will also be joined by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to discuss Syrian crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Tuesday in Iran to discuss Ukraine grain export mechanisms, Kremlin sources said Monday.

The two leaders will meet in Tehran as Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea, which has been hampered by Russia's invasion late February, sparking fears of global food shortages.

"The issue of Ukrainian grain shipment will be discussed with Erdogan ... We are ready to continue work on this track," Yuriy Ushakov, foreign policy adviser to Putin, was quoted as saying.

Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which are the country’s main route for agricultural exports, have been blocked by the Russian army for months with several rounds of negotiations initiated by the Turkish leader failing to bring the sides to an agreement.

The UN officials have repeatedly warned that Moscow’s actions were putting the world in danger of famine as Ukraine is one of the largest suppliers of wheat to the global markets.

Putin and Erdogan will also be joined by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to discuss the ongoing crisis in Syria. Last week, the UN Security Council agreed to extend a vital system for cross-border aid to Syria by six months, the length of time wanted by Moscow, which previously vetoed resolution that would have prolonged the mechanism by one year.