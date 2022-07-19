Iranian film director Jafar Panahi to serve 6 years in prison

Panahi was living on conditional release since 2010 over supporting antigovernmental protests

Award-winning dissident film director Jafar Panahi, who was arrested in Tehran last week, will serve a six-year sentence that he received in 2010, Iranian judicial authority announced Tuesday.

The 62-year-old filmmaker is famous for his movies criticizing modern Iran. He was arrested in 2010 over his support for anti-government protests, but only served two months after being convicted for “propaganda against the system.”

"Panahi had been sentenced in 2010 to a total of six years in prison... and therefore he was entered into Evin detention center to serve his sentence there," judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi was quoted as saying by AFP.

Panahi was living on conditional release at risk of it being revoked at any moment and was prohibited to direct or write new movies. Despite that he won numerous international awards including a Golden Bear in Berlin for his film “Taxi” in 2015 and best screenplay at Cannes for “Three Faces” in 2018. However, Panahi was banned from leaving the country to attend the festivals to collect his awards.

The director was arrested on July 11, just a day after two other prominent Iranian filmmakers, Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad. They were detained over initiating an open letter denouncing police brutality against protesters, who took to the streets following a deadly collapse of the 10-storey building in the city of Abadan in May.

Earlier on Friday, France's Foreign Ministry expressed its concerns about "arbitrary" arrests of Iranian directors. Venice Film Festival also called on Tehran to immediately release the filmmakers.