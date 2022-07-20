UN cites hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan

UNAMA recorded 2,106 civilian casualties – 700 killed, 1,406 wounded – since the Taliban takeover

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Wednesday accused the ruling Taliban of extrajudicial killings, torture, arbitrary arrests, and inhumane punishments since they seized power almost a year ago.

According to a UNAMA report, violations were targeted at those associated with the ousted government, human rights defenders, and journalists.

"UNAMA is concerned about the impunity with which members of the de facto authorities appear to have carried out human rights violations," the mission said in a statement.

“De facto authorities" refers to the Taliban administration which took over Afghanistan in August last year after foreign forces withdrew and the elected government collapsed.

It also stressed the erosion of women’s rights.

"Women and girls have progressively had their rights to fully participate in education, the workplace, and other aspects of public and daily life restricted and in many cases completely taken away."

Taliban spokesman Qari Yusuf Ahmadi said the hardline Islamist militant group would soon respond to the accusations.

UNAMA particularly mentioned the role of two bodies in violations – the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Ministry as well as the General Directorate of Intelligence.

The report said the hardest hit victims were those associated with the former government and its security forces, listing 160 extrajudicial killings, 178 arrests, and 56 instances of torture or ill-treatment.

Human rights violations also affected 173 media staffers, 163 of which were attributed to Taliban authorities.

UNAMA recorded 2,106 civilian casualties – 700 killed, 1,406 wounded – since the Taliban takeover. A majority were attributed to a local affiliate of the Islamic State militant group.