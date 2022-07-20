Iraq condemns Turkey after Kurdistan shelling kills 9 civilians

'We go towards the mountainside, there are strikes. We go towards the waterfall, there are strikes'

Nine civilians, including children, were killed in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on Wednesday by artillery fire that Baghdad blamed on neighboring Turkey, a country engaged in a cross-border offensive.

In an unusually strong rebuke, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi warned Turkey that Iraq reserves the "right to retaliate," calling the artillery fire a "flagrant violation" of sovereignty.

His condemnation was echoed by the federal president and by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Turkey refuted such claims that it was responsible for the attack that also wounded 23 others, and instead called on Iraqi authorities to avoid making statements influenced by "terrorist organization propaganda.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549744226098991107 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The victims included Iraqi tourists who were at the hill village of Parakh in the Zakho district to escape sweltering temperatures further south in the country, according to Mushir Bashir, the head of the Zakho region.

"We go towards the mountainside, there are strikes. We go towards the waterfall, there are strikes," said Mustafa Aala, who was at the village when the attack occurred.

"We pulled up the fence that was around the waterfall. We looked from inside, I saw children lying on the ground… It's a scene that I've never seen in my life," Aala added.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq as part of a long-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdish PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militias – which Ankara regards both as terrorist groups.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.