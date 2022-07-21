Iran recalls its envoy to Sweden in protest against ex-official's verdict

Iran called the trial a 'show' based on political motives

Iranian state TV said that the country's foreign ministry recalled its ambassador from Sweden on Thursday, protesting against a Swedish court's lifetime imprisonment sentence for a former Iranian official.

On July 14, a Swedish court sentenced Hamid Noury to life in prison for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988.

"In protest against the illegal… verdict issued in Sweden against Hamid Noury, Iran has decided to recall its ambassador for some consultations," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

CHRIS ANDERSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP People react outside Stockholm District Court in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 14, 2022, after the life sentence of the war crime trial against Hamid Noury was spoken.

Kanaani said the sentence was based on "baseless, distorted and fabricated" accusations.

Noury, 61, who was arrested at a Stockholm airport in 2019 after arriving on a tourist trip, denied the charges throughout the trial. The court charged that he participated in the executions of many political prisoners.”

Iran called the trial a "show" based on political motives, according to The Associated Press.

Amnesty International put the number executed in 1988 on government orders at around 5,000, saying in a 2018 report that "the real number could be higher." Iran has never acknowledged the killings.

Last week, the Iranian foreign ministry summoned the Swedish charge d'affaires in Tehran to protest the verdict.