Iran doesn't appear to want a nuclear deal, British spy chief says

'I don't think the Supreme Leader of Iran wants to cut a deal,' says Richard Moore

Britain's spy chief said on Thursday he was skeptical that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei actually wants to revive a nuclear deal with world powers.

He added that Tehran would not want to end the talks either.

Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, said he still believed that reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement was the best way to constrain Iran's nuclear program.

Iran, under the deal, limited its nuclear program for relief from debilitating economic sanctions.

"I'm not convinced we're going to get there... I don't think the Supreme Leader of Iran wants to cut a deal," Moore told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, according to Reuters.

Moore cautioned, "The Iranians won't want to end the talks either, so they could run on for a bit."

Since former president Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal and re-imposed sanctions against Tehran in 2018, Iran has breached several of the deal's limits on its nuclear activities. It is enriching uranium to close to weapons grade.

"I think the deal is absolutely on the table. And the European powers and the (US) administration here are very clear on that. And I don't think that the Chinese and Russians, on this issue, would block it. But I don't think the Iranians want it," Moore said.