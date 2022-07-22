Iran seeks nuclear deal guarantees so as 'not to be stung twice'

'We are serious about reaching a strong and lasting agreement, but we do not want an agreement at any price'

Iran is seeking economic guarantees from the United States to revive the long-stalled 2015 nuclear deal so as "not to be stung twice," Tehran’s foreign minister said Thursday,

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. But the US unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018 and the reimposition of biting economic sanctions prompted Iran to continue developing its nuclear capacity.

"We do not want to be stung twice on the same spot. In order to enjoy the full economic benefits of the JCPOA, the Americans must accept some commitments and guarantees," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told state television.

"We are now at a point where we have a text ready in front of us; we agree with all parties on 95% of its content," he said. "We are serious about reaching a good, strong, and lasting agreement, but we do not want an agreement at any price."

Talks in Vienna that started in April 2021 to restore the deal are stalled amid differences between Tehran and Washington on several issues.

Qatar hosted indirect talks last month between the US and Iran in a bid to get the process back on track, but those discussions broke up after two days without any breakthrough.

"The Americans have not yet assured us that we can enjoy the full economic benefits of the JCPOA," Amir-Abdollahian stressed, saying Iran will continue its indirect negotiations with the US through the European Union.

On Thursday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Iran "doesn't seem to have made the political decision – or decisions, I should say – necessary to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA."

"Iran, to this point at least, has not displayed an inclination to seek that deal.”