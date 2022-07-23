Survivors of Iranian human rights violator speak to i24NEWS

'I’m both happy and sad. Sad because... my friends who were executed are not among us today'

In 1988, Iranian prison officials part of the so-called "death committees" conducted mass executions of at least 5,000 political dissidents of the Islamic republic in a span of two months.

Last August, 33 years later, the first-ever trial of an official involved in the prisoner purge was tried in Sweden, resulting in the life sentence of Hamid Noury.

i24NEWS spoke with former prisoners under Noury’s detention ahead of the trial and went back to them for their responses after his sentence was handed down.

“I was so delighted. This is the first time in the history of Iran that we could bring a guy who was involved in crimes against humanity before the law,” said Iraj Mesdaghi, a former Iranian political prisoner.

Noury was convicted of a "serious crime against international law" and "murder,” the Stockholm district court said, which found him to be an assistant prosecutor in a prison near Tehran at the time of the events.

“I’m both happy and sad. Happy because the judicial standards in the world have progressed to prosecute a crime [that happened decades ago] in another country,” said Mahnaz Ghezellou, another former Iranian political prisoner.

“Sad because many of the mothers who are petitioning or not among us today… and my friends who were executed, are not among us today,” she told i24NEWS.

Ghezellou, now a human rights activist, was arrested at the age of 14.

“[Noury] was so rough and violent toward prisoners, especially women and children. They took me to a torture room, blindfolded me, lashed my feet.”

While the “death committees” are thought to have sent at least 5,000 to be executed, the People's Mujahedin of Iran opposition group puts the figure as high as 30,000.

“I’m not looking for revenge, I’m looking for justice,” said Mesdaghi.