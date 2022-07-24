Iran: Brother of collapsed building's owner shot dead

Video footage shows a car that allegedly followed Majid Abdolbaghi’s vehicle

The brother of the owner of the collapsed 10-story building in southern Iran was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Saturday, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

Video footage showed a car that allegedly followed Majid Abdolbaghi’s vehicle as it turned right into a parking lot. The car stopped, with one man opening fire with a handgun from the front seat and another male attacker getting out of the car and shooting from behind the vehicle.

On May 23, a 10-story Metropol building in the city of Abadan collapsed as it was under construction, leading to the death of 43 people.

After the tragic incident, it was revealed that the owner and builder of the property Hossein Abdolbaghi was a powerful and well-connected businessman in the Islamic Republic, who had ignored regulations and building codes, according to Iran International.

Allegedly, Abdolbaghi was connected to Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani. However, his ties to the Iranian regime have never been investigated further as the government announced his death, claiming he died in the collapse.

On Thursday, Iran issued indictments against 20 people after the deadly collapse that triggered widespread anti-corruption protests in the country.

"Considering the importance of the matter... the case has been carefully evaluated and indictments have been issued against 20 people," said the judiciary's Mizan Online website.