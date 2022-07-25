Iran claims to catch Israeli spy cell laying explosives at 'sensitive site'

Members of the network were arrested as 'high-explosive materials were planted' at the site in Isfahan

An Iranian news agency on Sunday claimed that the Israeli spy cell arrested in the country was attempting to detonate explosives at a "very sensitive site" in the Isfahan Province.

On Saturday, Iran's Intelligence Ministry claimed the country's security forces arrested a network of agents working for Israel.

"This network's members were in contact with (Israel's) Mossad spy agency through a neighboring country and entered Iran from (Iraq's) Kurdistan region with advanced equipment and strong explosives," the ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

Nour News, linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, said on Sunday that the cell entered Iran several months ago through Iraqi Kurdistan.

The report stated that the network trained for months in "one of the African countries" to carry out the operation and that they "have performed the intending operation in a simulated manner several times."

Iran was tracking the network before it entered the country, according to the report.

Members of the network were arrested as “high-explosive materials were planted” at the site in Isfahan. The province is home to the Natanz nuclear plant, which has come under several attacks that Tehran has blamed on Israel.

"More details about the destruction of this network and the arrest of its operatives will be published soon," Nour News continued.