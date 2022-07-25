'We will not turn on the IAEA cameras until the other side returns to the nuclear deal'

Iran will keep the UN nuclear watchdog's cameras turned off until the nuclear deal is restored, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization said on Monday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Tehran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that it had removed IAEA equipment, including 27 cameras installed under the 2015 pact, after the agency passed a resolution criticizing Tehran in June.

"We will not turn on the IAEA cameras until the other side returns to the nuclear deal," Mohammad Eslami said, according to Reuters.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani accused IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi of having "unprofessional, unfair and unconstructive views" on Tehran's nuclear program.

He also added that Tehran hopes a return to the nuclear deal can be reached soon should the United States show goodwill.

The 2015 nuclear pact imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear activities in return for lifting international sanctions. However, then-president Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, reimposing severe economic sanctions on Tehran.

Iran's ruling clerics responded by breaching the pact's nuclear restrictions.

Grossi recently warned that Tehran's nuclear program is "galloping ahead" and that the agency has minimal visibility.

"If there is an agreement, it is going to be very difficult for me to reconstruct the puzzle of this whole period of forced blindness," he told Spain's El Pais newspaper.