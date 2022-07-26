US, Taliban talking Afghan reserves, big gaps remain

Millions of Afghans are facing a second consecutive winter without enough to eat

US and Taliban officials exchanged proposals for the release of billions of dollars from Afghan central bank reserves held abroad into a trust fund, offering a hint of progress in efforts to ease Afghanistan’s economic crisis.

Significant differences between the sides remain, though, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters, including the Taliban’s refusal to replace the bank’s top political appointees – one of whom is under US sanctions.

Some experts said such a move would help restore confidence in the country’s central bank by insulating it from interference by the Islamist militant group that seized power a year ago, but which foreign governments do not recognize.

While freeing up cash may not solve all of Afghanistan’s financial troubles, it would provide relief for a country hit by a slump in foreign aid, persistent drought, and an earthquake in June that left 1,000 people dead.

Millions of Afghans are facing a second consecutive winter without enough to eat.

The Taliban do not reject the idea of a trust fund, but they oppose a US proposal for third-party control of it that would hold and disburse returned reserves, a Taliban official said on the condition of anonymity.

Switzerland and other parties are in talks with Washington on the creation of a mechanism that would include the trust fund, with disbursement decided with the help of an international board, according to a US government source.

A possible model could be the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, a World Bank-administered fund created to get donations of foreign development assistance to Kabul, the source noted.