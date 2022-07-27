EU proposes new draft for Iran nuclear deal

'It is not a perfect agreement, but it addresses all essential elements and includes hard-won compromises'

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday that he proposed a new draft text for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

According to the official, the text “represents the best possible deal” and no further major alterations should be expected.

“After 15 months of intense, constructive negotiations in Vienna and countless interactions with the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) participants and the US, I have concluded that the space for additional significant compromises has been exhausted. I have now put on the table a text that addresses, in precise detail, the sanctions lifting as well as the nuclear steps needed to restore the JCPOA,” Borrell wrote in an essay titled “Now is the time to save the Iran nuclear deal” in the Financial Times.

“It is not a perfect agreement, but it addresses all essential elements and includes hard-won compromises by all sides,” Borrell added, noting that he sees “no other comprehensive or effective alternative within reach.”

He admitted that the deal did not address human rights issues and Iran’s regional activities that both Washington and Brussels are concerned with.

“It did, however, provide the benefit of winding down the previously expanding Iranian nuclear program and opening it up to strict IAEA (The International Atomic Energy Agency) monitoring and inspections,” Borrell stressed.

He concluded by urging the sides to reach an agreement “now” to deliver “significant economic and financial dividends as well as strengthen regional and global security.”

Iran's lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani confirmed that Borrell put forward a new proposal on Twitter. "We, too, have our own ideas, both in substance and form, to conclude the negotiations which would be shared," he wrote.

According to Reuters, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Washington was reviewing the "draft understanding" Borrell shared with Iran and other parties and would respond directly to the EU. Earlier on Monday, Tehran said it won't be rushed into "quick" nuclear deal.