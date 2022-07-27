Iraq: We have ‘enough information’ to prove Turkish involvement in resort attack

Turkey denies its involvement, blaming fighters of the Kurdistan Workers Party

Iraq can prove Turkey’s role in the deadly attack on a tourist resort of Zakho, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said during a UN emergency meeting.

On July 20, a resort located in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region was attacked by artillery, claiming the lives of nine civilians, including a child, with more than 30 civilians injured.

During the UN meeting on Tuesday, Hussein said that he and his government had “enough information about the activity of Turkish soldiers there,” The National reported, emphasizing that Ankara should withdraw from the country.

He urged for an adoption of a Security Council resolution, demanding the current 4,000 Turkish forces to leave Iraqi territory and stop its incursions into the country's airspace.

Baghdad blamed Ankara for the attack, however, Turkey denied the claims, saying that fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party conducted the strike.

During the UN meeting, Turkey said it would continue to combat Kurdish militia fighters operating in northern Iraq, including PKK, and cooperate with Baghdad to investigate the recent incident.

Turkey’s deputy UN ambassador, Oncu Keceli, said that his country “made it clear that Turkey is ready to take all the steps to unveil the truth,” telling the council that “our officials at many different levels have given the same message,” the daily reported.

“As we speak, the flags of the PKK terrorist organization are raised in certain parts of northern Iraq, not the flags of the federal government” or the Kurdish regional government, he added.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq as part of a long-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdish PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militias – which Ankara regards both as terrorist groups.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.