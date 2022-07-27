Iraq marks longest post-election deadlock, hampering reforms

'Whatever government forms, it'll be made up of the people and parties who killed our friends'

Iraq marked its longest post-election deadlock on Wednesday, as lawmakers’ failure to form a government hampers reforms needed for a country struggling to recover from decades of conflict.

More than nine months since an October election, lawmakers tasked with choosing a president and prime minister looked no closer to an agreement, bringing Iraq to a record 290 days without a head of state or cabinet.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi continues to run the country. If parties cannot agree on a new government, Kadhimi might stay as caretaker until new elections are held.

Political paralysis has left Iraq without a budget for 2022, holding up spending on much-needed infrastructure projects and economic reform.

Iraqis say the situation is exacerbating a lack of services and jobs, even as Baghdad earns record oil income due to high crude prices and has seen no major wars since the defeat of the Islamic State five years ago.

"Streets remain potholed, power and water are scarce and there's poor healthcare and education," said Mohammed Mohammed, a 68-year-old retired civil servant from the southern city of Nasiriyah.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551832441983311873 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The conditions Mohammed described fueled mass protests across Baghdad and southern Iraq in 2019.

Demonstrators demanded the removal of parties that were in power since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator, Saddam Hussein, accusing them of rampant corruption.

Most of those who protested gave up hope for change.

"Whatever government forms, it'll be made up of the people and parties who killed our friends," said Ali al-Khayali, an anti-government activist.