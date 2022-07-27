Iran’s Supreme Leader says West stoking anti-hijab protests

'The enemies' goal is to spread doubt among the people... and shake their faith'

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Western adversaries on Wednesday of being behind a movement among Iranian women activists to challenge the government’s obligatory Islamic dress code.

Two weeks ago, Iranian rights activists urged women to publicly remove their veils on the Islamic republic’s “National Day of Hijab and Chastity.”

Demonstrators risked arrest for defying the Islamic dress code as the country’s hardline rulers crack down harder on “immoral behavior.”

"On the pretext of hijab, they have raised the case of women again… The propaganda machine and the… media of the United States and Britain, and some other places, and their mercenaries and followers, go on the attack," Khamenei was quoted as saying by state media.

"The enemies' goal is to spread doubt among the people... and shake their faith, which is the main factor in maintaining the country and the Islamic system," said Khamenei as he addressed imams during Friday prayers.

Following the calls for anti-hijab protests, videos posted on social media showed cases of what appeared to be heavy-handed action by “morality police” unites against women who removed their hijab.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549358363351388160 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Under Iran’s sharia law – imposed after the 1979 revolution – women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to disguise their figures.

Violators face public rebuke, fines, or arrest.

But decades after the revolution, clerical rulers still struggle to enforce the law, with many women wearing tight-fitting, thigh-length coats and brightly-colored scarves pushed back to expose their hair.