Iran says Israel-linked agents planned attack on defense plant

Iran said on Wednesday a sabotage team detained by its security forces were Kurdish militants working for Israel who planned to blow up a "sensitive" defense industry center in the city of Isfahan, state media reported.

The arrests were announced on Saturday by Iran's Intelligence Ministry amid heightening tensions with arch-enemy Israel over Tehran's nuclear program, without giving the nationality of those detained.

In a statement carried by state media, the ministry said that those detained belonged to the Iranian Kurdish opposition group Komala, recruited by Israel's spy agency, Mossad, and given high explosives for the attack.

On Sunday, an Iranian news agency Nour News claimed that the spy cell arrested was attempting to detonate explosives at a "very sensitive site" in the Isfahan Province.

Isfahan is home to the Natanz nuclear plant, which has come under several attacks that Tehran blames on Israel.

The report stated that the network trained for months in "one of the African countries" to carry out the operation and that they "performed the intending operation in a simulated manner several times."

According to the report, Iran was tracking the network before it entered the country.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms. Tehran says its nuclear program is peaceful and denies seeking nuclear weapons.