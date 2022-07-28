US official: Iran nuclear deal revival ‘highly unlikely’

Brett McGurk says Iran wants to 'add something to the pot' to reach a deal on its nuclear program

A senior Biden administration official said that the United States does not believe the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran will be revived in the near future, according to a Wednesday report.

Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, told a group of think tank experts over the phone last week that reaching a deal with Tehran was “highly unlikely,” US sources on the call were quoted as saying by Axios.

McGurk reportedly blamed the lack of success in reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed seven years ago, on Iran.

The sources told Axios that McGurk relayed that Iran wanted to “add something to the pot” in reference to a potential deal.

Iran previously demanded the removal of sanctions issued by former US president Donald Trump – who pulled Washington out of the JCPOA – and wanted the terror designation lifted against the Islamic republic’s Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Despite US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, reportedly agreeing to the latter, US President Joe Biden shot down the idea after overwhelming, bipartisan opposition among lawmakers.

Malley is expected to provide a briefing to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday about where indirect talks with Tehran stand, Al Arabiya reported.

As for more concessions from the US: “We are not going to do that,” McGurk was quoted by Axios as saying.

If no deal is reached, the US official said sanctions and diplomatic isolation would be ramped up. The use of any force would be the last resort, McGurk noted, echoing similar remarks by Biden.