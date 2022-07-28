Two Iranian airlines stop flights to Syria following Israeli strikes

This leaves Mahan Air as the only Iranian airline sending planes to Syria

Two Iranian airlines have stopped flights to Syria after an Israel airstrike, according to the Iranian news source Iran International.

Iran International quoted two unnamed sources, revealing that Caspian Air and Qeshm Fars Air have stopped flying to Syria.

This leaves Mahan Air - sanctioned by the United States in 2011 - as the only Iranian airline sending planes to Syria.

Mahan Air was sanctioned due to transporting weapons to Iranian proxies in the war-torn country and “providing financial, material and technological support to the IRGC’s Quds Force."

Caspian Air is also sanctioned by the US for its links with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and the Quds Force.

Mahan Air flights increased by 30 percent following the suspension of service by the two other companies, with the majority heading to Aleppo, according to Iran International.

The airline is owned by the central part of the Quds Force's economic activities in Iran - the Mola al-Movahedin Charity (MMC).

In early June, alleged Israeli airstrikes temporarily shut down Damascus International Airport. The airport was closed for several weeks, as the runways were destroyed.

Israel was also accused of striking target sites near Damascus last week, killing several soldiers and Iranian militia members.

The June 10 attack on the Damascus airport was the fifteenth airstrike in Syria attributed to Israel, according to Iran International.