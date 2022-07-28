Iran reports new arrest of Israel-linked spies

'A spy network consisting of five members affiliated with the Zionist regime was identified and arrested'

Iran arrested five people accused of links to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, state media said on Thursday, in the second such report in as many days.

"A spy network consisting of five members affiliated with the Zionist regime was identified and arrested," said a police intelligence statement quoted by the official news agency IRNA.

The network had been in contact with a middleman from Mossad "with encouragement from the head of a separatist group," it said, without giving further details.

On Wednesday, Iran's intelligence ministry said agents linked to Mossad who were arrested last week were also members of Komalah. This Marxist group seeks autonomy for Kurdish-populated areas of northern Iran.

It said they were alleged to have been planning to target "sensitive sites" in the Islamic republic. The Isfahan province - where the site reportedly was - is home to the Natanz nuclear plant, which has come under several attacks that Tehran blames on Israel.

Iran and arch-foe Israel have been engaged in a years-long shadow war.

Tehran has accused Israel of sabotage against its nuclear sites and assassinating key figures, including scientists.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms. Tehran says its nuclear program is peaceful and denies seeking nuclear weapons.