Iran executes three women in single day, says NGO

At least 164 women were executed between 2010 and October 2021 in Iran, according to the Iran Human Rights NGO

Iran this week executed three women in a single day, all on charges of murdering their husbands, an NGO said on Friday.

There is growing concern over the increasing number of women being hanged in Iran as the country sees a surge in executions. Many killed husbands who were abusive, who they married as child brides, or even relatives, activists said.

Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) said that on July 27 three women were executed in different prisons for murdering their husbands in separate cases, meaning at least 10 women have now been executed by Iran in 2022.

Senobar Jalali, an Afghan national, was executed in a prison outside Tehran, it said.

Meanwhile, Soheila Abedi, who married her husband when aged just 15, was hanged in a prison in the city of Sanandaj. She committed the murder 10 years after her marriage and was convicted in 2015, IHR said.

Faranak Beheshti, who was convicted some five years ago for the murder of her husband, was executed in the prison in the northwestern city of Urmia, according to IHR.

Activists argue that Iran's laws are stacked against women, who do not have the right to unilaterally demand a divorce, even in cases of domestic violence and abuse.

A report by IHR published in October last year said that at least 164 women in Iran were executed between 2010 and October 2021.

But activists are alarmed by a surge in executions in Iran this year, coinciding with the rise of former judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi to the presidency in 2021 and protests over an economic crisis.

At least 306 people have been executed so far in Iran in 2022, according to a count by IHR.