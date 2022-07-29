Hundreds of war-displaced Afghans return east

'Even if our house was hit by mortars and has been damaged, we will build it again'

Hundreds of internally displaced Afghans who took refuge in the capital left for their homes in the country's eastern provinces Thursday, almost a year after a war that forced them to flee ended.

Millions migrated inside Afghanistan over two decades of bitter fighting during the US-led military occupation, which ended as the Taliban returned to power last August.

Many flocked to major cities such as Kabul where air strikes, bombings, and firefights were less common than in rural Afghanistan, which was historically the hardline Islamists' power base.

On Thursday, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR facilitated the return of some 1,600 Afghans who were living in Kabul to their homes in provinces to the east.

"It's a delightful day, we're returning to our houses and our homelands," said Sardar Wali, a farmer from Laghman province who fled to Kabul months before the Taliban stormed back to power.

"Even if our house was hit by mortars and has been damaged, we will build it again," he told AFP.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552948642641809409 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

More than 30 buses were chartered to transport men, women, and children back to their homes, while each family was gifted $200 to buy food and other essentials, the UNHCR said.

Many who took refuge in Kabul lived in makeshift tents or out in the open, while others moved into rented homes only to realize they could not afford the expense.

Afghanistan's economy is in ruins, with tens of thousands of people losing their jobs after the international community halted aid to the country in the wake of the US withdrawal.

An estimated 3.5 million people are still "internally displaced,” according to the UNHCR.