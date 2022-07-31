Iran threatens to build nuclear weapons and attack New York

A video says that Tehran can build nuclear weapons if 'the US or Zionist regime makes any stupid mistakes'

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on its official Telegram channels on Saturday saying its goal was to develop nuclear warheads and threatening to ‘pulverize’ New York.

“Iran can immediately return to Emad project and build an atomic bomb if Natanz facilities are attacked,” one of the statements said, referring to an Iranian long-range missile project.

Another short video says that Tehran can turn its “peaceful nuclear program to a nuclear weapons program” rapidly if “the US or Zionist regime makes any stupid mistakes.” The video also threatened to turn New York into “hellish ruins.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553350385166868480 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The message apparently referred to Iran’s space program. According to latest reports, Tehran is on the brink of a nuclear breakout in its uranium enrichment process. The video suggests that the underground facilities in Fordow are being used to build nuclear weapons.

Last week, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that Tehran won’t be “rushed” into a “quick” nuclear deal with the West, adding, however, that if the US “acts constructively and positively, an agreement is close."

The talks on reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal have been stalled for months over disputes between Tehran and Washington. Earlier on Friday, a senior US administration official said that Washington does not believe the deal with Iran will be revived in the near future.