Iran says it responded to EU nuclear deal proposal

'We stand ready to conclude the negotiations in a short order, should the other side be ready to do the same'

Iran responded to top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell's proposal to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, the top Iranian nuclear negotiator said Sunday.

"We shared our proposed ideas, both on substance & form, to pave the way for a swift conclusion of Vienna negotiations," Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted, without giving any more details on Iran's position.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553748201005584386 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"As Iran, we stand ready to conclude the negotiations in a short order, should the other side be ready to do the same."

Borrell, on Tuesday, said he proposed a new draft text to revive the accord under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

According to him, the text “represents the best possible deal,” and no further significant alterations should be expected.

“It is not a perfect agreement, but it addresses all essential elements and includes hard-won compromises by all sides,” Borrell added, noting that he sees “no other comprehensive or effective alternative within reach.”

Then-US president Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, prompting the country to violate the deal's nuclear limits.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal aimed to make it harder for Iran to amass the fissile material for a nuclear weapon, an ambition Iran has long denied, saying its atomic program was for peaceful purposes.

On Tuesday, the State Department said it was reviewing Borrell's proposal and would respond to the EU.