Iran: We have technical means to produce atom bomb, no intention of doing so

Iran has far surpassed the 3.67 percent enrichment cap for uranium set by the 2015 nuclear agreement

The head of Iran's atomic energy organization, Mohammed Eslami, said on Monday that Iran has the technical capability to produce an atomic bomb but has no intention of doing so, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

This comes shortly after the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on its official Telegram channels, saying its goal was to develop nuclear warheads and threatening to ‘pulverize’ New York.

Eslami reiterated comments made by Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"In a few days we were able to enrich uranium up to 60 percent, and we can easily produce 90 percent enriched uranium... Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb, but there has been no decision by Iran to build one," Kharrazi told Al Jazeera in July.

Kharrazi's remarks amounted to a rare suggestion that the Islamic Republic might have an interest in nuclear weapons, which it has long denied seeking.

Iran is enriching uranium up to 60 percent fissile purity, with uranium enriched to 90 percent suitable for a nuclear bomb.

The cap set under the 2015 nuclear deal for Tehran was an enrichment of 3.67 percent.

In 2018, former US president Donald Trump ditched the nuclear pact, under which Iran curbed its uranium enrichment work, a potential pathway to nuclear weapons, in exchange for relief from international economic sanctions.