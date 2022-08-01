Iran cracks down on Baha’i worshippers over Israel link

Arrests consistent with Iran's persecution of religious minorities

Iran announced on Monday it arrested several individuals from the Baha'i religious minority, accusing them of spying for Israel and proselytizing their faith, which is banned in the Islamic Republic.

The news is consistent with both Iran's long-running persecution of religious minorities and the recent wave of arrests of individual suspected of links with its regional foe Israel.

Iran's intelligence ministry said in a statement that the suspects were linked to the Baha’i center in Israel, where the religious group’s international headquarters is located, and that it collected and transferred information there.

"The Ministry of Intelligence arrested a number of members of the central core of the Baha'i Spy Party," the statement said, not specifying how many worshippers were detained.

Those accused "were directly linked to the Zionist center known as Bait al-Adl," the text added, alluding to the supreme authority of the Baha'i community.

Founded in the 1860s by a Persian nobleman considered a prophet by his followers, the Baha'i religion has several million followers worldwide.

Iran, where Shiism is the state religion, grants freedom of worship to certain minorities, provided they do not seek to convert into their faith. But adherents of the Baha'i faith are seen as heretics and "spies" tied to Israel, because their historic headquarters is in Haifa.