Blinken condemns Taliban for sheltering Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Despite a $25 million bounty on his head, Zawahiri apparently felt comfortable living in Taliban-ruled Kabul

The Taliban “grossly” violated the Doha Agreement by hosting and sheltering Al Qaeda’s top leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.

Zawahiri was killed over the weekend in a US airstrike in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden said Monday, the biggest blow to the Islamist militant group since its founder, Osama bin Laden, was killed in 2011.

"In the face of the Taliban’s unwillingness or inability to abide by their commitments, we will continue to support the Afghan people with robust humanitarian assistance and to advocate for the protection of their human rights, especially of women and girls," Blinken said.

Provisions of the Doha Agreement included a Taliban pledge to prevent Al Qaeda from operating in areas under its control.

Despite a $25 million US bounty on his head, Zawahiri apparently felt comfortable enough with the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan to move into a home in Kabul where he would regularly appear out in the open, on his balcony.

But the US government had not given up its pursuit of one of the planners of the September 11, 2001 attacks and the heir to bin Laden.

After years of tracking him down, US armed forces fired two Hellfire missiles from a drone flying above the Afghan capital, striking Zawahiri's safe house and killing him, Biden said.

US officials described the operation as meticulously planned as that which killed bin Laden in his Pakistan hideout over 10 years ago.

That the leader of the jihadist group was in Afghanistan was not surprising: since the hard-line Islamist Taliban regained control in August, Al Qaeda has felt more at home, according to analysts.