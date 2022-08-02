Iraq: Influential cleric asks followers to withdraw from parliament building

Tuesday marked the fourth day of the sit-in at Iraq's parliament building

Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Tuesday told his loyal followers camped out inside the Iraqi parliament building to leave the building, but continue the protest outside.

A representative of al-Sadr, in a tweet, told the hundreds of loyalists to leave the parliament building in Baghdad within 72 hours, according to the Associated Press.

Tuesday marked the fourth day of the sit-in.

However, they were told to remain inside the Green Zone, which houses Iraq's government buildings.

While al-Sadr's move is a de-escalation, it's far from disbanding the protests. Salah Mohamed al-Iraqi - al-Sadr's "vizier" - instructed the protesters not to leave until their demands were met, AP reported.

He also announced a big Friday prayer in a large square in the Green Zone, not far from the parliament building.

The identity of al-Iraqi is not known, and many speculate it is al-Sadr himself, according to AP.

Since the October 2021 legislative elections, Iraq has been at an impasse. Months of negotiations and political quarrels have not made it possible to elect a new President of the Republic or a head of government.

Followers of al-Sadr stormed the parliament Saturday in an attempt to prevent the Iran-backed Coordination Framework alliance from voting in a new government.

On Monday, several thousand supporters of the Coordination Framework held a counter-demonstration in Baghdad, without causing any outbursts.