Iran nuclear program grows in ambition and capacity - IAEA chief

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday he hopes Tehran is ready to be transparent about its nuclear program, which is “growing in ambition and capacity.”

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told reporters that “good words” from Iran were not enough to satisfy international inspectors, according to Reuters.

“They have a very ambitious nuclear program that needs to be verified in the appropriate way. The program is moving ahead very, very fast and not only ahead, but sideways as well, because it’s growing in ambition and capacity,” Grossi was quoted as saying.

“When is comes to nuclear, good words will not do it. What you need to do is to be transparent and compliant and work with us. We are ready and I hope they will be as well,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Iran’s nuclear energy organization chief Mohammed Eslami said Tehran had the technical capacity to produce an atomic bomb but no intention to do so.

Iran is enriching uranium up to 60 percent fissile purity, with uranium enriched to 90 percent suitable for a nuclear bomb. The cap set under the 2015 nuclear deal for Tehran was an enrichment of 3.67 percent.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters on Monday he remains "optimistic" about a possible revival of the 2015 nuclear deal after the European Union made a new proposal last week aiming for a compromise in the talks stalled since March.