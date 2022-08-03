Iran installs new advanced centrifuges at Natanz enrichment plant

The report comes as senior Iranian and US officials head to Vienna for talks to revive the nuclear deal

Iran has completed the installation of three advanced IR-6 centrifuge cascades at its Natanz fuel enrichment plant, Reuters reports, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Tehran has further informed the agency that it also plans to install six additional IR-2m cascades in a new operating unit.

The report comes as senior Iranian and US officials head to Vienna for talks this week to revive the nuclear deal signed in 2015 after a long pause.

"On our way to Vienna to discuss returning to full implementation of the JCPOA," European Union coordinator Enrique Mora tweeted Wednesday, referring to the 2015 agreement meant to prevent Tehran from acquiring atomic weapons.

He will be joined on-site by Iranian chief negotiator Ali Bagheri. "Heading to Vienna to advance negotiations," wrote Bagheri on Twitter, saying the ball is in Washington court.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554841456447201281 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The US envoy Robert Malley also announced his trip to the Austrian capital. "Our expectations are in check, but the United States welcomes EU efforts and is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal," he said.

He added, echoing Tehran's warnings: "It will shortly be clear if Iran is prepared for the same."

Talks between Iran and the major powers, which began in April 2021 with the indirect participation of the United States, have been stalled since March.