US, Iran to resume nuclear talks with US expectations 'in check'

'The onus is on those who breached the deal & have failed to distance from ominous legacy,' says Iran's Kani

Iran and the US said on Wednesday that officials would resume talks in Vienna this week, aimed to revive the 2015 nuclear pact, while downplaying chances of a breakthrough.

The ball is in Washington's court to save the pact, Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted before heading to Vienna, calling on Washington to "show maturity & act responsibly."

"The onus is on those who breached the deal & have failed to distance from ominous legacy," tweeted Bagheri Kani, referring to the US decision to abandon the pact under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.

Speaking at the United Nations, Iran's UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said Tehran had negotiated in good faith to revive the deal and blamed Washington for failing to guarantee Iran would receive the pact's economic benefits.

"Achieving this objective has been delayed because the United States is yet to decide to give assurance that Iran will enjoy the promised economic benefits in the agreement," he said, according to Reuters.

"When the US makes the right decision Iran, in turn, will cease its remedial actions and resume the full implementation of its nuclear-related measures," he added.

US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said he was heading to Vienna but suggested he did not expect significant progress.

"Our expectations are in check, but the United States welcomes EU efforts and is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal. It will shortly be clear if Iran is prepared for the same," he wrote on Twitter.

Malley said the talks would proceed based on a text recently proposed by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to revive the 2015 accord.