Iran arrests Islamic State suspects, blames Israel for plotting attack

'The Zionist criminal regime ... tried to carry out its terrorist operations through takfiri IS teams'

Iran's intelligence ministry said Thursday that it arrested 10 Islamic State group suspects and accused Israel of using the jihadists to attack them.

The ministry said that "10 Daesh terrorists," using another name for the Islamic State group, were arrested, adding that they were "sent to carry out several terror operations among the mourners."

Two intelligence agents were wounded in a gun battle during the arrests, it added.

Iran is currently commemorating the first 10 days of the Islamic holy month of Muharram, culminating in Ashura on Monday, when worshippers throng mosques and take part in processions.

The intelligence ministry said the men entered from neighboring Iraq and Turkey, and were arrested in operations over the past three days in western and southern Iran. The ministry called the men "takfiris" - a term used to refer to Sunni extremists.

Iran claimed the men were sent by Israel after "last week's big failure in the explosion of a sensitive center" that it blamed on "separatist terrorists."

Following that failed attack, Iran's intelligence ministry on July 27 said it arrested agents linked to Israel's Mossad spy agency, who were also members of an outlawed Kurdish rebel group.

"The Zionist criminal regime... this time around, tried to carry out its terrorist operations through takfiri IS teams," the statement added, referring to Israel.

Iran and Israel have been engaged in a years-long shadow war, with the Islamic republic accusing the Jewish state of carrying out sabotage attacks against its nuclear sites and assassinations of key figures, including scientists.