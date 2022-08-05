Iraqi activists dismayed as powerful groups use protest tactics

'This group chants against corruption, that group chants against corruption. They're all thieves'

Iraqi activists who demonstrated in 2019 against powerful parties and militias that run the country watch with anger as those same groups use street protests to exert political pressure on each other, with impunity.

They said it makes a mockery of the protests three years ago which called for the downfall of a corrupted political class that kept Iraq mired in dysfunction despite its vast oil wealth and relative peace over recent years.

A political deadlock that pits the populist Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr against Shiite rivals, mostly groups aligned with Iran, has kept the country without a government for nearly 10 months as both sides compete for power.

Ali Saad, a former activist, watched a protest on Monday where demonstrators linked to pro-Iran militia groups tore down concrete barriers and threw stones at security forces.

In 2019, hundreds of protestors were shot dead for less by security forces and militiamen from the same groups that took to the streets this week, Saad said.

"Let them fight it out among themselves. At least we'll see some action," Saad said. "I gave up civil disobedience years ago. They killed so many of my friends."

Thousands of Sadr’s followers stormed Baghdad’s Green Zone last week and took over the parliament building to prevent its opponents from forming a government.

Sadr’s rivals then staged a counter-protest outside the Green Zone, calling the cleric’s moves a coup.

The protests by each camp – which are both backed by heavily-armed paramilitaries – look almost identical.

"This group chants against corruption, that group chants against corruption - this group says it represents all Iraqis, that group says it represents all Iraqis. They're all thieves," Saad said.