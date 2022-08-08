Iran nuclear talks ‘advancing’, negotiators say

'We stand 5 minutes or 5 seconds from the finish line'

Participants of renewed talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on Sunday expressed optimism about reaching an agreement.

According to Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov, there were “three of four issues” left that are “sensitive” for both Iran and the US, but the deal is close.

"We stand 5 minutes or 5 seconds from the finish line," Ulyanov told reporters in Vienna after four days of negotiations.

"I cannot guarantee, but the impression is that we are moving in the right direction," he added.

European Union coordinator Enrique Mora in turn said he was “absolutely optimistic” about the progress made so far.

"We are advancing, and I expect we will close the negotiations soon," he was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

Indirect talks over the stalled nuclear deal resumed on Thursday. Negotiators from Iran, US and the European Union gathered in Vienna as International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi warned last week that Tehran’s nuclear program “was moving ahead very, very fast.”

According to the IAEA, Iran now enriches uranium up to 60 percent purity. It has also completed the installation of three advanced IR-6 centrifuge cascades at its Natanz fuel enrichment plant, planning to install six additional IR-2m cascades in a new operating unit.

Talks between Iran and the major powers, which began in April 2021 with the indirect participation of the United States, have been stalled since March amid differences between Tehran and Washington on several issues. Negotiations resumed after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell submitted a new draft text saying it "represented the best possible deal."