A senior commander of Pakistan's Taliban was killed by a blast in eastern Afghanistan, a militant source said Tuesay.

Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) said an announcement would be made regarding "the martyrdom of a central leader," but a source told AFP it was Abdul Wali, a notorious commander who used the alias Omar Khalid Khorasani.

His death may bring an end to a shaky indefinite ceasefire the TTP reached with the Pakistan government in June as peace talks mediated by Afghanistan's Taliban progressed. The Pakistan and Afghan Taliban are separate groups, but share a common ideology.

Pakistan's military said Tuesday four soldiers were killed in a suicide attack on a military convoy in North Waziristan, bordering Afghanistan.

The TTP source who asked not to be identified told AFP that Wali and two other commanders were killed when their car was "targeted" in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province.

"When we reached his vehicle it was on fire, but the nature of the explosion is not yet clear," he said, adding Wali was returning from a meeting with TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud.

Wali has been a thorn in the side of Pakistan authorities for over a decade. In 2014 he formed a separate, more-militant faction of the Taliban known as Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, which claimed responsibility for some of the deadliest attacks in the country, but announced a merger with the TTP two years ago.

In April, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry called on the Taliban government in Kabul to take “stern actions” against Pakistani militants launching cross-border attacks from Afghanistan. Border tensions between Islamabad and Kabul rose after the Taliban seized power last August. Kabul denies harboring Pakistani militants.

Earlier in August, Washington accused the Afghan Taliban of “grossly” violating the Doha Agreement by hosting and sheltering Al Qaeda’s top leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was eliminated in a US airstrike in his residence in Kabul. Provisions of the Doha Agreement included a Taliban pledge to prevent Al Qaeda from operating in areas under its control.