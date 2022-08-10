Israeli officials say chances of reviving Iran nuclear deal slim

Israel is preparing for three possible scenarios: new deal, long-drawn talks, or crisis

The prospects of the US and EU reaching an agreement with Iran on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal are slim, Israeli officials said Tuesday.

Despite European negotiators expressing optimism after four days of Vienna talks on the stalled deal, Israeli sources told media that chances of restoring the pact are overrated.

"There was a momentary air of optimism, but it became clear very quickly this was artificial optimism whose aim was to pressure the Iranians into making a decision in hopes that they'll accept the text as it as-is," the officials were quoted as saying.

"There's essentially no change, this is a platform whose goal is to facilitate a return to a deal, but there is no change of strategy on the Iranians' part. They are not interested in accepting this deal and will struggle to return to an agreement that doesn't improve the original conditions," the sources added.

According to them, Israel is preparing for three possible scenarios in case Tehran rejects the final draft of the deal tabled by the EU officials on Monday - a new deal, long-drawn talks, or a crisis.

"Israel is hoping that the superpowers will not allow the Iranians to continue dragging their feet and realize they are not moving toward an agreement," the sources said, adding that growing cooperation between Israel and the West is putting more pressure on Tehran.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's state media confirmed that the government received the final proposal and was examining the 25-page text. Both European and Iranian officials said the deal could be expected “very soon” after the latest talks in Austria.