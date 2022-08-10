Iraq: Sadr calls on parliament to dissolve by end of next week

Sadr's bloc emerged from the October polls as the most significant parliamentary faction

Influential Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr called on the country's judiciary to dissolve the parliament by the end of next week, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Protesters rallied by Sadr and his Sadrist Movement tore down concrete barriers and entered the Green Zone, which houses government departments and foreign missions, before breaking into parliament last month.

On Friday, Sadr called for traditional Friday prayers to take place on a vast square inside the Green Zone where his followers have occupied parliament.

The latest mass-prayer call by Sadr, a longtime political and religious force in the war-scarred country, follows his demand for early elections - a possibility that the rival bloc says it is conditionally open to, despite the last national polls only taking place less than ten months ago.

Months of post-election negotiations between Sadr's bloc - the largest in parliament - and other factions failed to lead to an agreement on a new government, prime minister and president.

Sadr's bloc emerged from the October polls as the most significant parliamentary faction but was still far short of a majority.

In June, his 73 lawmakers quit in a bid to break the logjam. That led to a rival Shiite bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, becoming the largest in parliament.

The Coordination Framework's nomination of former cabinet minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as prime minister angered the Sadrists and triggered their occupation of the legislature.