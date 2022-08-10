US uncovers Iran 'plot' to kill ex-White House official John Bolton

According to the charges, Poursafi tried to arrange Bolton's murder beginning in October 2021

The US Justice Department said Wednesday it had uncovered an Iranian plot to kill former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton and announced charges against an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps member.

The Justice Department said 45-year-old Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, had offered to pay an individual in the United States $300,000 to kill Bolton, the former US ambassador to the United Nations.

According to the Justice Department, the plan was likely set in retaliation for the US killing of top Guard commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in January 2020.

The allegation came as Iran weighs a proposed agreement in Vienna talks to revive the 2015 agreement that aims to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

AP /Pablo Martinez Monsivais Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton gestures during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, USA, September 30, 2019.

For months Tehran has held up the deal, demanding that the United States remove its official designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a sponsor of terrorism.

“This is not the first time we have uncovered Iranian plots to exact revenge against individuals on US soil, and we will work tirelessly to expose and disrupt every one of these efforts," said US Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen.

According to the charges, Poursafi tried to arrange Bolton's murder beginning in October 2021, when he contacted online an unidentified person in the United States, first saying he wanted to commission photographs of Bolton.

That person passed the Iranian onto another contact, who Poursafi then asked to kill Bolton.

He offered $250,000, which was then negotiated up to $300,000.

"Poursafi added that he had an additional 'job,' for which he would pay $1 million," the Justice Department said.

But that second person, court documents say, was a confidential source for the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.