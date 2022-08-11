Taliban swap arms for books as hundreds return to school

'I want to study for my master's and doctorate, and for that, I need to learn English,' says a Taliban member

A year after retaking power in Afghanistan, the Taliban says it's better armed and stronger than ever. As the Afghan people struggle with widespread poverty, hunger, persecution and oppression, Taliban leaders continue to tighten their grip on the country.

Some members of the Taliban in Afghanistan are now swapping their weapons for books as the hardline extremist group sends commanders and fighters to school to promote education within the Taliban ranks.

One of the main subjects is English, as it is frequently needed to get a higher education degree.

"I feel that the time where we needed guns has gone and now, we need pens and computers (to learn) the English language," said Gul Agha Jalali, Taliban member, and English student.

Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN / AFP In this photo taken on June 7, 2022, members of the Taliban with their classmates attend an economic faculty class at a private university in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"The world has evolved a lot. We need technology and development. I want to start studying at university and continue up to a master's and even a doctorate."

The word "Taliban" means "students" in Arabic, and the movement's name stems from the religious schools in southern Afghanistan it emerged from in the 1990s.

“I want to study for my Master's and Doctorate, and for that, I need to learn English," Amanullah Mubariz said. Mubariz is also a Taliban member and English student.

However, education is not for everyone. Since the extremist group returned to power, secondary school girls have been barred from classes. Despite promises from the Taliban that they are working on a way to reopen the girls’ schools following their interpretation of Islamic law, some 850,000 girls above the sixth grade have yet to return to a classroom.

The Taliban students say they want to use their education to develop the country in line with the militant group’s view for the future of Afghanistan.