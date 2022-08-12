Women in Iran facing ‘virginity checks’ before marriage

'It’s embedded in society. So hopefully education and knowledge-sharing will shrink this belief'

In Iran, virginity before marriage is important for many families, and men sometimes take it a step further by demanding certificates to prove one’s “purity” – a value deeply rooted in cultural conservatism.

But recently, there has been growing debate surrounding the practice – which the World Health Organization deems a violation of human rights – as well as a campaign against it.

“The more conservative parts of [Iran’s] society that still believe it to be a test of purity before marriage, requested by the man or his family, with the woman’s consent,” journalist Negar Mortazavi told i24NEWS.

After getting engaged in the Islamic republic, it is not uncommon for women to go to a doctor to get tested for proof that they never had sex before.

“There are growing calls against the practice, activists on the ground, a movement that says this is a violation of privacy,” Mortazavi said.

Last November, an online petition received almost 25,000 signatures within a single month, marking the first time virginity testing was openly challenged by so many people in Iran, BBC News reported.

“On top of the health issues, it’s not even accurate because virginity could be lost in other ways, like during sport. Every woman’s body is different,” she explained.

According to the political analyst, Iran’s government even distanced itself from the societal norm, saying it is something done at the request of families.

“It’s rooted in thousands of years of belief. It’s embedded in society. So hopefully education and knowledge-sharing will shrink this belief. The goal is to ban the procedure,” said Mortazavi.