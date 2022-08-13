Iran’s Supreme Leader: Islamic Jihad proved it can ‘crush the enemy’

'Not a single day goes by without clashes with the Zionist regime in the West Bank'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday hailed the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) for "proving" that any branch of the resistance could "crush the enemy,” following Israel’s Operation “Breaking Dawn” last week.

Khamenei’s remarks were directed at the Islamic Jihad's secretary general, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, according to a report by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

The Iranian Supreme Leader "applauded" the “firmness and resilience” of the Palestinian extremist group, which fired more than a thousand rockets toward Israel after the elimination of several of its leaders by the Jewish state.

"By linking the fight in Gaza with the West Bank and other resistance forces with their support for the Jihad movement, you were able to demonstrate the solidarity of the Palestinian nation's Jihad to the malevolent and usurping enemy," Khamenei said.

Ziyad al-Nakhalah, for his part, confirmed "the deployed presence of Palestinian resistance fighters, notably from the Islamic Jihad Movement and its military wing Saraya al-Quds, throughout Palestine and in particular in Gaza and the West Bank.”

"Not a single day goes by without clashes with the Zionist regime in the West Bank," he added, as Israeli security forces continue to carry out arrest operations in the Palestinian territory.

"We called these clashes Wahdat al-Sahat (Unity of the Fields) to underline the unity that exists in our nation when they face the enemy," al-Nakhalah continued.

Gaza’s ruling Hamas refrained from taking part in the three-day fighting against Israel.

Al-Nakhalah also hailed the role played by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, as well as Iran's support and approval: "If your continued support and the firm stance you took had not existed, it would not have been possible to obtain this victory nor the past victories.”